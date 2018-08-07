Sorry state of Freedom Fighters Park: MLA Nagendra sees red
News

Sorry state of Freedom Fighters Park: MLA Nagendra sees red

Mysuru: MLA L. Nagendra was so upset with the sorry state of affairs in the Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere Grounds on Chamaraja Double Road that he took the officials to task for the complete neglect they have shown to the Park.

The MLA, who continued his padayatra in his constituency yesterday, was greeted with filth, mounds of garbage, waste and plastic lying all around the Park. Also upset with the absence of Horticulture Department Officials, he immediately instructed the Zonal officer to replace the weak compound and clean the whole place.

He also directed the officials to get the blocked drains cleaned, stop the flow of sewage water into homes and replace old electric poles with new ones.

Nagendra was unhappy with the quality of the tarring of roads and the poor quality of deck work and suggested to the officials to ask the contractors to re-do the works.

Responding to the complaints by the residents of Narayana Shastry Road near Sri Raghavendraswamy Mutt regarding the haphazard parking of vehicles, he asked the officials to post a Traffic Police in the area.

He said that Rs.55 lakh had been released for the development of Freedom Fighters Park, Rs.16.50 lakh for the concreting of a few select conservancy roads, Rs.20 lakh for renovation of footpath on D. Subbaiah Road and added that the works will commence shortly.

MCC Zonal Assistant Commissioner Veena, Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, UGD Assistant Executive Engineer Shivennegowda, Development Officer Nagaraj and others  were present.

August 7, 2018

RELATED POSTS

The Roads Not To Be Taken…
Hi-tech toilet near Freedom Fighters Park
75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement observed in city

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching