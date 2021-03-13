Sound and Light Show at Palace from Mar.15

March 13, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Sound and Light programme at Mysore Palace, which had remained suspended for almost a year due to COVID-19 crisis, will resume from Mar.15 (Monday). The programme showcases the 400-year history of Mysuru through lighting, narration and background sound and music. It also traces the cultural heritage and contribution of the Wadiyars.

According to a schedule released by the Deputy Director of Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, the programme will be held every evening except Sundays and Government holidays. Kannada version of the event will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm on all Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while the English version will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm on all Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On Saturday, the Kannada version will also be held from 8.15 pm to 9.15 pm after the English version concludes at 8 pm. The admission fee for Kannada version is Rs.70 for an adult and Rs.30 for a child. The entry fee for English version is Rs.90 for an adult and Rs.40 for a child.

Even though the Palace was reopened for visitors in June, the Sound and Light Show had remained suspended.

Palace Illumination

Meanwhile, the Palace will also be illuminated for 15 minutes at the end of the show from Monday to Saturday between 7.45 and 8 pm. On Saturday, the Palace will be illuminated after the second Sound and Light show also, for a 15 minutes from 9 pm.

On Sundays and Government holidays, the Palace will be illuminated for an hour from 7 pm to 8 pm, the release said.