South Zone Regional Conference on ‘Enhancing Access to Justice’ held

April 9, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 9 (MK&DM)- The National Legal Services Authority of India (NALSA) had organised a one-day South Zone Regional Conference on the theme ‘ Enhancing Access to Justice’ at a private hotel in the city yesterday. Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who is also the Executive Chairman of NALSA, inaugurated the Conference.

Delivering the inaugural address, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul highlighted the achievements of Legal Services Authorities and stressed upon the need for proactive and realistic approach.

Pointing out that in the first of the National Lok Adalat held this year (2023), a total of 30.57 lakh pending cases and 1.76 crore pre-litigation cases were disposed off, he observed that the success of the Lok Adalat can be directly attributed to the legal awareness created by Legal Service Institutions. Noting that in 2022-23, a total of 3.88 lakh legal awareness programmes/camps were organised and 5.7 crore people were benefited, he said that the Pre-Institution Mediation Settlement in commercial cases has gained significant momentum and similar progress is foreseen in mediation of amicable settlement of disputes. He also emphasised on the need to focus on training of mediators.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna, in his special address, highlighted matters of concern by referring to statistics.

Narrating the role of Legal Service Institutions vis-à-vis articles 14, 21, 22(1), 38 and 39(a) of the Constitution, he underlined the importance of procedural rights in the adjudication of criminal cases.

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale, in his address, stressed upon the need for developing tailor-made solutions to the unique needs of communities and delivering justice through the power of technology.

Stressing on the need to empower local communities and build their capacity to demand justice, he pointed out that it is the duty of legal services to ensure that justice does not remain a privilege of the few but a fundamental right of all.

He lauded the unique initiatives of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) under the Chairmanship of Justice B. Veerappa.

High Court Judge and KLSA Executive Chairman Justice B. Veerappa welcomed the gathering while High Court Judge Justice K. Somashekar, who is also the Chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, proposed the vote of thanks.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by 3 working sessions wherein the Judges representing their respective State LSAs made a submission on the practices followed by them. The event also discussed the identification of issues/challenges faced by LSAs.