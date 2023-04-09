To bolster PM Modi, vote BJP to power again: MLA Ramdas

April 9, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 9 (MTY&BS)- MLA S.A. Ramdas has made an appeal to the voters to support BJP once again in the coming elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been always thinking over the development of the country to enhance its fame further.

Ramdas, who addressed the workshop related to election, organised for BJP Mahila Morcha Booth Presidents and Prabharis of Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency at his home-office in Vidyaranyapuram on Friday, said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always thinking about the development and welfare of the country. He has been regarded as the tallest leader ever seen by the country. To fulfil all his ideas, it is necessary to bring BJP to power again and give an opportunity to serve the country. To execute the Prime Minister’s thinking, we should support BJP in this election. We shall seek votes on the basis of progress and development of the country.”

Ramdas also advised the Booth Presidents and Prabharis to maintain calm if the people speak rude, during the campaign. “Instead efforts should be made to convince them about the development works undertaken in the last five years in the Constituency and hand over the booklet on the programmes and schemes implemented during the tenure of our Government and development works initiated in the Constituency,” he added.

“The leaders and workers of the Mahila Morcha have a huge responsibility in the Assembly elections. Those workers having patience and agility should strive for organisation of the party. When they go on canvassing, they should develop a rapport with those households, sharing the pain and agony of voters and instil confidence in them to deal with the situations. The needy should be provided with the information related to the facilities available under various Departments,” said Ramdas.

“The elections on May 10 is like ‘exams’ for the party workers and the results that will be announced on May 13 is like ‘Marks Card’ that shows how ably you have faced the exams. Every marks should be the fruit of your efforts, which has become inevitable now for ‘Better India and Karnataka in the future’,” said Ramdas in his call to the party workers.

Hundreds of BJP Mahila Morcha workers attended the workshop.