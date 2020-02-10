SPB’s soothing singing at ‘Swaraanubhuthi’: A Musical Movement for Care Beyond Cure by SVYM

February 10, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: “Cinema music isn’t a joke! There’s a lot of effort that goes in, is a big team effort and the singers don’t just sing, they also perform, capturing the moods of the actor and the situation being picturised. So please don’t look at upon cinema music with disdain!”

Noted playback singer Dr. S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) who enthralled the listeners with his scintillating songs was speaking at the Swaraanubhuthi, a musical evening under the auspices of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convention Hall here last evening.

He also added that people only recognise and applaud singers like him, but there are several people behind a successful song and they too need equal appreciation.

Playback singer Divya Raghavan along with SPB performing at ‘Swaraanubhuthi’ in city last evening.

The music concert organised to raise funds for their Palliative Care programme, was jam-packed and every song drew a huge appreciation from the audience.

SPB opened the concert with the well-known song eulogising the connect people of Karnataka have with River Cauvery, Kannada Naadina Jeevanadhi E Cauvery…

Popular playback singer Divya Raghavan, who accompanied him, drew a huge applause for her mellifluous rendering of Gaganavu Ello Bhoomiyu Ello… from the movie ‘Gejje Puje.’

SPB had the audience in splits, when Lakshmi Vijay, who joined him to render the evergreen romantic number Jeeva Veene Needu Miditada Sangeeta…, said she was nervous because she loved him dearly and SPB asked her why she was born so late!

Singers Rajani, HRK Prasad and Raghu also rendered a few numbers.

The much-awaited signature song of SPB, Shankara Naadasharirapara… from the iconic movie ‘Shankarabharanam’ got him a standing ovation.

SPB sang more that 15 songs including his popular numbers Haula Haula…, Ee Bhoomi Bannada Bhugari…, Geetanjali…, Oh Geelya… and Ee Sundara Beladingala…

SPB who lent his voice to Salman Khan in his very popular movies, sang the number Sathiya Tu Ne Kya Kiya… from the blockbuster ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’ He joked that in many places people recognised him because he lent his voice to Salman! Very aptly he closed the concert with the soothing divine lullaby. Pavadisu Paramathma Sri Venkatesha…

Earlier, Nagaratna and Savitha, both beneficiaries of the Palliative Care programme of SVYM, spoke about their experiences and how it helped them manage their health much better. Dr. Rashmi of SVYM compered.

