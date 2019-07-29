Speaker Resigns: B.S. Yediyurappa wins Trust Vote

July 29, 2019

Finance Bill passed; 3 rebel MLAs move SC against disqualification

Bengaluru: K.R. Ramesh Kumar resigned as Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly soon after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa passed the Trust Vote at the Floor of the House here this morning.

Before announcing his resignation, Ramesh Kumar, a Congress MLA from Srinivaspur Assembly segment in Kolar district, defended his decision to disqualify 17 rebel MLAs (14 from Congress and 3 from JD-S). Getting a bit emotional, he said “There is need to relook into the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (which deals with anti-defection).”

He handed over his resignation to Deputy Speaker J.K. Krishna Reddy (JD-S MLA from Chintamani) on the Floor of the House before vacating his seat. Later, Deputy Speaker adjourned the House till 5 pm.

The House also passed the Finance Bill to ensure payment of salaries to Government employees and withdrawal of funds for various other purposes.

Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar seen handing over his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker J.K. Krishna Reddy this morning.





Ramesh Kumar announced passing the Vote on Account for three months after the new BJP Government moved the motion. He thanked all House members, party leaders and Government staff for their co-operation extended to him during his 14-month tenure as Speaker. He was elected to the post after Congress-JD(S) Coalition Government was formed on May 23, 2018 following the resignation of Yediyurappa’s three-day stint as CM.

BSY wins Trust Vote

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) won the Trust Vote on BJP’s own strength in the Legislative Assembly, here today. Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who took up the motion moved by CM Yediyurappa, declared that the motion was passed by Voice Vote as the Opposition did not press for a division. After being sworn-in on Friday last, Yediyurappa chose to move the Trust Vote today well in advance, even though the Governor had given a week’s time, as the all-important Finance Bill had to be passed before July 31 to ensure payment of salary to State Government employees.

It became an easy task for the new BJP Government to sail through without any difficulty following the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs (14 from Congress and three from JD-S) by the Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar yesterday. The 224-member House was reduced to 207 and the BJP had the required strength of 105 on its own to prove the majority. However, Independent MLA also voted in favour of the BJP Government to increase its tally to 106.

Moving Trust Vote, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that the State was suffering because of drought and he wanted to address farmers’ issues.

Declaring that he had decided to give two instalments of Rs.2,000 to beneficiaries under PM Kisan Scheme from the State’s side, CM Yediyurappa appealed the Opposition for their co-operation to work together and requested the House to unanimously express confidence in him.

Later, former Chief Minister and Congress Legislative Party Leader Siddharamaiah, addressing the debate on the Trust Vote, said that it was “unfortunate” that B.S. Yediyurappa had “never been Chief Minister with the people’s mandate.”

He continued his dig against the BJP State Government stating that CM Yediyurappa had no mandate in 2008, 2018 or even now. He said that when Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister, the House had 221 MLAs and BJP did not have 111 MLAs but had 105 MLAs which was not a clear mandate.

“We hope you (B.S. Yediyurappa) will be the Chief Minister for the remaining term. But, there is no guarantee. You are with the rebels; can you give a stable Government? It’s impossible!,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also took a jibe at the BJP stating that the party had left the dissenting and rebel MLAs on roads.

Defending Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify the 17 rebel MLAs, the former CM said that the Speaker’s decision had sent a strong message and he was not in a hurry to act against the rebels. Taking a dig at CM Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy said that he had run the Government for 14 months and had no obligation to answer his (B.S. Yediyurappa’s) questions. Stating that the people of the State knew what work he had done, Kumaraswamy said that if at all he had to answer it was only to his conscience and nobody else.

Meanwhile, disqualified MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R. Shankar have moved the Supreme Court, challenging their disqualification by Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar.





