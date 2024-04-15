Speeding SUV kills two in their twenties

April 15, 2024

Four-wheeler hits bike, then rams into scooter near AIISH gate on Chaduranga Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Two young individuals, aged 22 and 21, tragically lost their lives, while a food delivery person named Mahadevaswamy sustained injuries when an SUV collided with their two-wheelers in the early hours of Apr. 14, near the All India Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Gate on Chaduranga Road. The deceased have been identified as Ullas and Shivani, while Mahadevaswamy has been identified as the injured party.

On Apr. 14, around 1 am, Ullas and Shivani were travelling on their Honda Dio scooter (KA-55-V-6436), with Mahadevaswamy following on his TVS Star City bike (KA-55-K-7616) along Chaduranga Road.

Suddenly, a Hyundai Tucson SUV (KA-09-MH-1567), driven by Akash, a resident of Kuvempunagar and an employee of a private IT company in Bengaluru, speedily approached from behind.

The SUV first collided with Mahadevaswamy, causing him serious injuries, before crashing into the scooter carrying Ullas and Shivani.

The impact of the collision tragically claimed the life of Ullas on the spot, while Shivani sustained severe injuries.

Despite efforts to rush Shivani to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries midway. Meanwhile, Mahadevaswamy is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

Ullas, the deceased, was the son of Shivaram and was residing in a room on Bogadi Road, while Shivani, originally from Kerala, was staying in a PG accommodation at Bogadi.

V.V. Puram Traffic Police promptly responded to the scene, conducting an investigation and seizing all vehicles involved. Akash, the driver of the Hyundai Tucson SUV has been arrested. VV Puram Traffic Inspector Banu Kumari is overseeing the case and conducting further inquiries.