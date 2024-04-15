After BJP’s poll rally: Yaduveer couple embarks on cleaning drive

April 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has influenced the approach to election campaigning, particularly in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency.

Traditionally, political leaders tend to leave venues after addressing large crowds during campaign rallies, often leaving behind litter and generating public resentment. However, Mysuru-Kodagu BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took a different approach.

This morning, he personally took the initiative to clean up the Maharaja’s College Grounds, where a massive campaign rally was held last evening, attended by thousands of people and addressed by PM Modi to seek votes for BJP-JD(S) candidates of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan Constituencies.

Yaduveer was accompanied by his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar in the cleaning drive.

The couple’s actions demonstrated a commitment to the principles of cleanliness and responsibility towards the community, setting a positive example for others to follow.

Yaduveer and Trishikha arrived at the Maharaja’s College Grounds around 7.30 am, with Yaduveer behind the wheel of their vehicle. Wearing protective gloves and masks, they entered the venue with large bags, ready to clean up the area.

They worked alongside Pourakarmikas of Mysuru City Corporation to clean up the grounds, which was littered with snack packets, water bottles, wrappers and food waste.

Expressing gratitude for the Pourakarmikas’ efforts, Yaduveer requested them to expedite the cleaning process. Witnessing Yaduveer and his wife diligently collecting the discarded waste scattered across the grounds, several volunteers were inspired to join the cleanliness drive.

Yaduveer emphasised the significance of maintaining cleanliness in the city, stating, “It is important to ensure that Mysuru is clean always. It is my duty to ensure the ground is clean after PM Modi’s event and keeping the city clean is in line with our Prime Minister’s initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Cleanliness is one of my top priorities for Mysuru city.”

The incident quickly garnered public attention, with many morning walkers expressing surprise and appreciation for Yaduveer and his wife’s involvement in the cleaning drive. They were pleased to witness the immediate action taken to clean up the ground.

Yaduveer and Trishikha interacted with morning walkers, who praised their initiative and expressed hope that all political parties would follow their example. Videos of Yaduveer and Trishikha diligently picking up waste went viral across social media platforms, further amplifying the positive response to their actions.