Speedy cyberfaud probe: New e-Zero FIR launched

May 23, 2025

Pilot project rolled out in New Delhi; complaints must be registered via Helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in

New Delhi/Mysuru: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has rolled out a new system that automatically converts financial cybercrime complaints involving fraud amounts above Rs. 10 lakh — filed via Helpline 1930 or the portal cybercrime.gov.in — into First Information Reports (FIRs).

This initiative, named e-Zero FIR, has been launched on a pilot basis in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to combating cyber fraud, Shah said the I4C, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has introduced the e-Zero FIR system to ensure swift action against cybercriminals.

The system aims to overcome hurdles faced by victims in retrieving lost funds and to strengthen the framework for prosecution.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah said the pilot project in Delhi will automate the conversion of financial cybercrime complaints into FIRs if the reported amount exceeds Rs. 10 lakh. “This system will accelerate investigations and intensify the crackdown on cybercriminals. It will soon be implemented nationwide. The Modi Government is reinforcing the cybersecurity infrastructure to create a ‘cyber-secure Bharat’,” he stated.

According to officials, the e-FIR system will function across territorial jurisdictions, allowing electronic filing and swift investigation. It also leverages provisions from the newly introduced criminal laws to facilitate faster fund recovery and legal action against fraudsters.

Roll-out in Mysuru soon

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime, Sneha, said that the new system will be implemented soon in Mysuru.

Currently, victims of cyber fraud can report incidents via the 1930 Helpline, following which a Zero FIR is noted and a preliminary investigation is initiated. Victims are required to visit the CEN Police Station within three days to provide additional information. FIRs are then registered through the official portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.

With the roll-out of e-Zero FIR system, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) will be integrated, enabling automatic registration of FIRs, eliminating delays and enhancing responsiveness.