Doctor, teacher lose Rs. 41 lakh to online fraudsters

May 23, 2025

Mysuru: In separate cases, a doctor and a teacher have been cheated to the tune of over Rs. 41 lakh by online fraudsters.

In the first case, a doctor residing at Krishnamurthypuram has been cheated of Rs. 14.05 lakh by cyber criminals.

In his complaint, the doctor has stated that he received a message pertaining to part time job on his WhatsApp and enquired about it to which he was told to give reviews on hotels.

After completing the tasks, the doctor was paid Rs. 450 and was informed about prepaid tasks. Initially, the doctor invested Rs. 1,000 and completed the tasks for which he was paid Rs. 1,300. Later, a four-member team was made and tasks were given.

In the course of time, the doctor had invested Rs. 14.05 lakh in phases. When he came to know that he was being taken for a ride and tried to withdraw the money he had invested, he was unable to do so and lodged a complaint at city’s CEN Police Station.

In the second case, a teacher, while browsing a social networking site, came across an advertisement of investment in share market. He clicked on the link following which his mobile number was added to a WhatsApp group and his personal information was collected.

Later, a website link was uploaded on the WhatsApp group following which the teacher invested Rs. 50,000 and later Rs. 60,000 for which he was given Rs. 6,200 as profit.

In all, the teacher invested a total of Rs. 27,26,000 in phases, but was unable to withdraw the profit and he was told to pay 15 percent tax to withdraw the money.

Realising that he has been cheated, the teacher lodged a complaint at city’s CEN Police Station.