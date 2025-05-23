Illegal possession of bar-headed geese: Court issues summons to actor Darshan, wife
News

Illegal possession of bar-headed geese: Court issues summons to actor Darshan, wife

May 23, 2025

Mysuru:  The Senior Civil Judge Court, T. Narasipur, has issued summons to Kannada film actor Darshan and his wife Vijayalakshmi, asking them to appear before the Court in person in connection with the bar-headed geese case, during the next hearing on July 4. 

It may be recalled that, the Forest Department officials had raided the actor’s farmhouse on T. Narasipur Road in the district,  in January 2023. They had seized four bar-headed geese, which were considered to be in illegal possession of the actor.

Bar-headed geese are migratory birds which are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and it is illegal to keep them in captivity. 

Following the raids, a case had been registered against the couple and the farmhouse manager under the Wildlife Protection Act.

