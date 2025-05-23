New Parish Priest for Arogya Mathe Church

May 23, 2025

Rev. Fr. Raymond to take charge on May 25

Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes to celebrate his Golden Jubilee of Priesthood on May 24

Mysuru: Rev. Fr. Raymond, who was serving as Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Church in Ammathi, Kodagu, has been transferred as the new Parish Priest of Arogya Mathe Church (Our Lady of Good Health Church) in Hulikere on KRS Road, here.

Born in 1976 at Dornahalli, Fr. Raymond was Ordained as Priest on Apr. 25, 2006. He took charge as Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Church on June 2, 2019. He was accorded a send-off in Ammathi Church on May 18.

Fr. Raymond will take charge as Parish Priest of Arogya Mathe Church in Hulikere on May 25 (Sunday) at 9.30 am from Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes.

Golden Jubilee

Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes will be celebrating his Golden Jubilee of Priesthood on May 24 and will be moving to ‘Prashantha Nilaya,’ a Retirement Home for Priests of Mysore Diocese, in Bannimantap, Mysuru.

Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes, who served as the Parish Priest of Hulikere Church from 2018-2025, was born in 1950 at Udupi. He was Ordained as Priest on June 17, 1976. He has served as Parish Priest in Shanthipura, Martalli, Virajpet, PG Palya and Malavalli Churches.

He has also served as Director of ODP (Organisation for the Development of People) in Mysuru from 2001-2007 and as Rector of St. Mary’s Minor Seminary from 2014-2018.

During his 50 years of Preisthood, Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes has rendered yeomen service in the field of education, health and sanitation, development of Churches, housing scheme among others.