New Parish Priest for Arogya Mathe Church
News

New Parish Priest for Arogya Mathe Church

May 23, 2025
  • Rev. Fr. Raymond to take charge on May 25
  • Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes to celebrate his Golden Jubilee of Priesthood on May 24

Mysuru: Rev. Fr. Raymond, who was serving as Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Church in Ammathi, Kodagu, has been transferred as the new Parish Priest of Arogya Mathe Church (Our Lady of Good Health Church) in Hulikere on KRS Road, here.

Born in 1976 at Dornahalli, Fr. Raymond was Ordained as Priest on Apr. 25, 2006. He took charge as Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Church on June 2, 2019.  He was accorded a send-off in Ammathi Church on May 18.

 Fr. Raymond  will take charge as Parish Priest of Arogya Mathe Church in Hulikere on May 25 (Sunday) at 9.30 am from Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes.

Golden Jubilee

 Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes will be celebrating his Golden Jubilee of Priesthood on May 24 and will be moving to ‘Prashantha Nilaya,’ a Retirement Home for Priests of Mysore Diocese, in  Bannimantap, Mysuru.

Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes, who served as the Parish Priest of Hulikere Church from 2018-2025, was born in 1950  at Udupi. He was Ordained as Priest on June 17, 1976. He has served as Parish Priest in Shanthipura, Martalli, Virajpet, PG Palya and Malavalli Churches.

He has also served as Director of ODP (Organisation for the Development of People) in Mysuru from 2001-2007 and as Rector of St. Mary’s Minor Seminary from 2014-2018.

During his 50 years of Preisthood, Rev. Fr. Vincent Fernandes  has rendered yeomen service in the field of education, health and sanitation, development of Churches, housing scheme among others.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching