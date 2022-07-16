Spoorthi Jaatre, an expo of women entrepreneurs tomorrow

July 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Spoorthi, the Ladies Wing of Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, has organised its annual event Spoorthi Jaatre, an exclusive expo of women entrepreneurs, on July 17 (Sunday) at Jayamma Govinde Gowda Choultry in Kuvempunagar between 10 am and 8 pm.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city yesterday, Spoorthi President Vani Subramanya said that In-Charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra will be the chief guest and inaugurate the Jaatre at 10 am.

Nearly 50 stalls belonging to women business owners comprising apparels, jewellery, fashion and beauty accessories, home decors, furnishing concepts, potteries, green concepts, gifting ideas, artefacts, food court, fun games and many more are going to display their latest trending products in this expo, she said.

Spoorthi Secretary Nanda Rathnaraj, Spoorthi Jaatre Co-ordinators Rekha Yoganarasimha and Shwetha Dinesh were present at the press meet.

Spoorthi was formed in the year 2001 to become the first ever ladies wing of the organisation in the country. Its main objective is to play the supportive role of all the activities of BAI Centre as well as to work towards improving the standards of construction workers.

Spoorthi has been conducting various activities like health check-up camps, pratibha puraskar for children of construction workers, special support to girl students, awareness programmes, facilitating the labour welfare cards to construction workers, school adoption and many more such activities to uplift the lifestyle standards of construction workers and their family.

Spoorthi Jaatre is being hosted since 7 years to encourage women in business by providing a perfect platform to connect, create and accelerate business ideas and growth.