KPL 2022 first leg in Mysuru from Aug. 7

July 16, 2022

Bengaluru: Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2022 is all set to start this year from Aug. 7 to 26. The league will feature a total of 6 teams who will compete in KPL T20 cricket league — named Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

The teams will compete in eliminator and qualifier matches and all the matches will take place in Mysuru and Bengaluru. Mysuru will host the first leg.

KPL 2022 is going to be a great platform for all aspiring cricketers to show their talent.

KPL is one of the popular Indian Twenty20 cricket leagues by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).