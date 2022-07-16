Retd. KMF employee sets himself ablaze in car

July 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The man burned alive in the front seat of his flaming car was the victim of a bizarre and gruesome suicide, Police said. The incident was reported last afternoon in Bapujinagar behind a school within the Saraswathipuram Police Station limits.

The man has been identified as Shivanna (61), a retired employee of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Shivanna hailed from Mangaluru and had taken voluntary retirement from KMF. He was staying in rented accommodation at Bapujinagar near a school.

Preliminary reports and investigations have revealed that Shivanna was suffering from various diseases and he took the extreme step depressed over the ailments. Police said that they are probing all angles.

Shivanna had appointed a woman in Mysuru as his caretaker. Yesterday afternoon, he took out his alto car and reached a secluded place behind the school at Bapujinagar. He then doused himself with either petrol or kerosene and committed suicide.

Seeing the burning car, the public alerted the Police who in turn informed the Fire Brigade. Though desperate attempts were made by the fire personnel to douse the fire, Shivanna had already died.

Police said that Shivanna also had some family issues and he had shifted to Mysuru from Mangaluru. He stayed away from his wife and children for many years.

Following the incident, the Saraswathipuram Police contacted Shivanna’s wife and children but they refused to come to claim the last remains.

Shivanna’s brothers and relatives are completing the formalities with the Police. The body has been shifted to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) mortuary.