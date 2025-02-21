‘Spouse or Spice Golf Tournament’ held in city

February 21, 2025

Mysuru: The first edition of ‘Spouse or Spice Golf Tournament,’ sponsored by city’s Tholasi Jewels and organised by Golfing Women’s Association (GWA) along with Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) was held in city recently. The tournament celebrated both competition and togetherness, offering a fun-filled experience for participants, their spouses and partners on and off the course.

The tournament was teed-off by Tholasi Jewels Managing Partner T.A. Harshanandana. Participants eagerly embraced the event’s unique theme, enjoying an exciting blend of sport, lively games and entertainment, including a performance by a live band. One of the highlights of the event was the Best-Dressed Couple Prize, adding an extra layer of glamour.

With its vibrant atmosphere and innovative format, the ‘Spouse or Spice Golf Tournament’ created a new tradition in the Mysuru golfing community. Golf enthusiasts and their partners are eagerly awaiting the next edition, making it a highly anticipated annual event.

Tholasi Jewels also launched ‘ITALASI’, a new brand line, during the valedictory ceremony of the tournament.

Tholasi Jewels Managing Partner Tilak Tholasi, Surekha and Sneha Lakshmi of Tholasi Jewels family, JWGC President Abraham Thomas, Captain M.S. Yeshwanth, GWA members and others were present on the occasion.

Picture shows the winners of the tournament with Tholasi Jewels family members and others.

Results

Stroke Play Net

Winner: S.G. Prabhu and Jyothi Prabhu (38 Net).

Runner Up: Madhushree Srinivasan and M.S. Tejas Kumar (38 Net).

2nd Runner Up: Prem Jayanna and Anusha (38 Net).

Number of Putts

Winner: Samarth Patel and Bhoomi (14 Putts)

Runner up: Avani Chinnaswamy and Surya (15 Putts).