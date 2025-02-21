‘Spouse or Spice Golf Tournament’ held in city
Sports

‘Spouse or Spice Golf Tournament’ held in city

February 21, 2025

Mysuru: The first edition of ‘Spouse or Spice Golf Tournament,’ sponsored by city’s Tholasi Jewels and organised by Golfing Women’s Association (GWA) along with Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) was held in city recently. The tournament celebrated both competition and togetherness, offering a fun-filled experience for participants, their spouses and partners on and off the course.

The tournament was teed-off by Tholasi Jewels Managing Partner T.A. Harshanandana. Participants eagerly embraced the event’s unique theme, enjoying an exciting blend of sport, lively games and entertainment, including a performance by a live band. One of the highlights of the event was the Best-Dressed Couple Prize, adding an extra layer  of glamour.

With its vibrant atmosphere and innovative format, the ‘Spouse or Spice Golf Tournament’ created a new tradition in the Mysuru golfing community. Golf enthusiasts and their partners are eagerly awaiting the next edition, making it a highly anticipated annual event.

Tholasi Jewels also launched ‘ITALASI’, a new brand line, during the valedictory ceremony of the tournament.

Tholasi Jewels Managing Partner Tilak Tholasi, Surekha and Sneha Lakshmi of Tholasi Jewels family, JWGC President Abraham Thomas, Captain M.S. Yeshwanth, GWA members and others were present on the occasion.

Picture shows the winners of the tournament with Tholasi Jewels family members and others.

Results

Stroke Play Net

Winner: S.G. Prabhu and Jyothi Prabhu (38 Net).

Runner Up: Madhushree Srinivasan and M.S. Tejas Kumar (38 Net).

2nd Runner Up: Prem Jayanna and Anusha (38 Net).

Number of Putts

Winner: Samarth Patel and Bhoomi (14 Putts)

Runner up: Avani Chinnaswamy and Surya (15 Putts).

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching