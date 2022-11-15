Spurned lover stabs nurse inside hospital

November 15, 2022

Another nurse, who came to her colleague’s rescue, also stabbed; accused arrested

Mysore/Mysuru: A spurned lover stabbed a staff nurse on her neck region in full public view inside the In-Patient Department (IPD) of a hospital in city this morning. He also stabbed another nurse who came to save her colleague.

The assailant was, however, caught and overpowered by the waiting patients and their attendants before he could inflict more damage.

The incident was reported at Bharath Hospital & Institute of Oncology in Hebbal between 9.45 am and 10 am when the knife-wielding accused Nanjundaswamy, 28, stabbed a 24-year-old staff nurse of the hospital at the busy IPD unit.

Nanjundaswamy, a driver at the same hospital, was in love with the nurse and she had rejected his advances. Upset over this, he tried to speak to her a couple of times and other nurses had warned him not to trouble her as she was not interested in him. This morning, he barged into the IPD though he did not have any work there and attacked the nurses, Police said.

The duty-bound nurse was on her regular rounds when Nanjundaswamy suddenly attacked her. He slashed her neck region while the nurse screamed for help. The knife left a deep gash on the right side of her neck. Shocked by this attack and seeing blood all over, another nurse rushed to the rescue of her colleague but an enraged Nanjundaswamy stabbed her belly.

Hearing the commotion, many patients, their attendants and the hospital security rushed to the rescue of the two injured and overpowered the assailant and managed to restrain him. Hebbal Police were immediately called and Inspector K.R. Prasad and team rushed to the spot. They arrested Nanjundaswamy and conducted a spot mahazar.

Doctors said that a surgery had to be conducted on the nurse who had the deep gash on her neck. The surgery was performed at the same hospital and her condition is said to be stable. Even the other nurse who was stabbed in the belly received treatment and is recuperating.

Police said that the statements of the witnesses are being recorded and the accused is being questioned. He will be produced before the Court this evening. A case has been registered at Hebbal Police Station.