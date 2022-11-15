B. Ramesh takes charge as City Police Commissioner

November 15, 2022

‘Mysuru new to me but will do my best here’

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Western Range, Mangaluru, in the downgraded post.

B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police (Crime Investigation Department-2) has been appointed as the new Mysuru City Police Commissioner in the downgraded post. Ramesh is a 2009-batch IPS Officer and took charge today at the Police Commissioner’s Office. Dr. Chandragupta formally handed over the charge and Ramesh signed the documents.

Speaking to reporters soon after, Ramesh said that Mysuru was new to him and would do his best here. “This region is new to me and I would like to meet officers and staff to collect more information about the region. Ensuring a good law and order situation and a fear-free society would be my priorities. Will also take stock of the crime situation and take measures to combat criminal activities,” he said.

A 2006-batch IPS Officer, Dr. Chandragupta served as Mysuru’s Police Commissioner for over two years and he had taken charge on Feb. 1, 2020. He successfully implemented the previously unheard of COVID-19 pandemic-related rules and regulations including the stringent lockdown norms.

Apart from the regular duties of ensuring order during VVIP movement including that of the President and the Prime Minister, Dr. Chandragupta played a key role in modernising the Police force and also maintaining a chaos-free traffic movement. He initiated various awareness programmes for the public regarding traffic awareness, crime prevention and also prevention of cybercrimes.

He was instrumental in cracking many sensational cases that made national headlines including the gang rape of an MBA student at the foot of Chamundi Hill, shootout at a jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram and the murder case of retired Intelligence Bureau Officer R.N. Kulkarni.

Arrests were made soon after the crimes and Dr. Chandragupta and team earned appreciation both from the public and the political class.