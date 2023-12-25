Sr. Journalist Gouri Satya, Educationist Raghu Kautilya receive Hoysala Awards

December 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Journalist of the city Gouri Satya and Chairman of Nypunya School of Excellence Raghu Kautilya were among the 18 personalities who were conferred with the prestigious Hoysala Award at a programme organised under the aegis of Hoysala Kannada Sangha and Savigannada Patrika Balaga at Veene Seshanna Bhavan on Adichunchanagiri road in Kuvempunagar here yesterday.

Speaking at the programme, senior Linguistic scholar Nadoja Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Sastry regretted the number of those who get awards by applying for them and using influence is on the rise.

Observing that getting an award after applying for it is itself an insult, he opined that this practice will only discredit the award.

Stressing on the need for selecting the awardees based on achievements in their chosen field and merit, Dr. Sastry said that there are many personalities amongst us who failed to get noticed for all the work that they have done. An organisation should only consider the excellent work of personalities while making selection for the award, he added.

Senior Poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that Kannada is a golden language which is rich in meaning and words. But Kannada should also become a language of food (anna), she said.

Noting that there is an urgent need for making Kannada compulsory for all persons living in Karnataka, she said Kannada should become the only administrative language of the State in the real sense.

Raghu Kautilya, Chairman, Nypunya School of Excellence, Mysuru, seen with dignitaries after receiving Hoysala Award.

Suyog Hospital Chairman Dr. S.P. Yoganna, in his address, said that the Kannadisation of medical field, which was hitherto dominated by English language, has indeed begun, which is a welcome sign.

Pointing out that more than 2,000 medical books are now available in Kannada, he said that Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has translated more than 50,000 medical terms into Kannada. The University of Mysore too has brought out a Kannada Medical Encyclopedia, he said adding that it is a good sign that efforts are going on to popularise Kannada in medical terminology.

The awardees are: Dr. D.K. Rajendra (Folklore and Literature), G. Sathyanarayana aka Gouri Satya (Journalism), Vedabrahma Mysuru Kumar (Spirituality and Astrology), Raghu Kautilya (Education and Administration), Dr. Annaiah Kulal (Medical, Literature and Organisation), Dr. C.G. Prahladrao (Medical), Shivabasappa Horeyala (Administration, Literature and Theatre), Kuvempu Prakash (Organisation and Vocal), Ashok Kumar Mehandale (Small Stories, Novels), Dr. Prashanth (Photography and Research), Prof. Lakshmidevi Narayan (Education and Literature), Dr. Ahalya (Medical and Administration), Sharada Shivalingaswamy (Rotary Service and Organisation), Dr. M.S. Vijaya Haran (Akashavani and Literature), Dr. J.V. Gayathri (History and Archives), Dr. Pratibha Pereira (Medical), Vidushi Anita (Bharatanatyam) and Saptarshi Souharda Credit Co-operative Society.

Vangipura Mutt Seer Ilai Alwar Swamiji graced the occasion. Senior Linguistic scholar Dr. N.S. Taranath, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Savigannada editor Ranganath Mysore, artist Dr. Jamuna Rani Mirle and others were present.