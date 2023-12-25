Devotees pour in to have glimpse of ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ in city

December 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is currently on display at Sri Rama Mandira in Jayanagar, Mysuru and is open for public viewing today and tomorrow between 6 am and 11 pm. The replica was kept for display on Dec. 23 as part of Sri Vaikunta Ekadashi.

This replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which is constructed using thermocol, stands at 10 feet in height and measures 15 feet by 15 feet in width.

Vinay Ram, an ardent devotee of the Lord and a native of Bidare village in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district, who has embarked on a noble mission to exhibit the replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir at 108 places in the country, has chosen Jayanagar Rama Mandira in Mysuru as the venue for 49th exhibition.

Vinay, who started to exhibit the replica in Bengaluru from Dec. 31, 2022, covered 36 different locations in Bengaluru alone, followed by Anjanadri Hill in Koppal and other locations.

Following the exhibition at Mantralaya Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh, which was the 40th venue, the replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was first installed at Mahalakshmi Temple near Kanakadasanagar in Dattagalli, Mysuru (41st venue), where it was kept from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 as part of Navarathri festivities. The next and 42nd venue was Shankar Mutt on Shankar Mutt Road near JSS Hospital, 43rd venue was Chandramolueshwara Swamy Temple, 45th – Kannika Mahal on Ashoka Road, 46th – Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions, 47th – Srirampura and 48th Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Vijayanagar 4th Stage.

After conclusion of exhibition of the replica at Jayanagar Rama Mandira tomorrow, the 50th installation is planned at Maharshi School in Vishweshwaranagar from Dec. 30, 51st installation will be at Ganapathy Temple in Bridanvan Extension in January first week, said Vinay Ram, who plans to exhibit the replica of Ayodhya Ram Temple in a few more venues across Mysuru and even to stay put at Mysuru during the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.

Following its display in Mysuru, the replica will be moved to other locations as part of the 108 destinations outlined in Vinay Ram’s Sankalpa (vow).

Vinay Ram can be contacted on Mob: 95382-57357.