‘Spoorthi Jaatre’ evokes good response

December 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-long ‘Spoorthi Jaatre,’ organised by Spoorthi, the Ladies Wing of Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, at Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantapa in Kuvempunagar on Sunday, drew good response from the public.

Shubha Sanjay Urs, Founder and Chairperson of Mysuru Books Club-2015, inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, Shubha said that the ‘Spoorthi’ came into existence in the year 2001, thus becoming the first-ever Ladies Wing of the organisation in the country. Lauding the women’s wing for playing the supportive role in all activities of BAI Centre, she said that ‘Spoorthi’ has been conducting various activities like health check-up camps, pratibha puraskar presentation, etc., for the children of construction workers. Inspired by ‘Spoorthi,’ many other BAI Centres have shown keen interest to form the Ladies Wing in their respective centres, she added.

‘Spoorthi’ President Rekha Yoganarasimha, Secretary Shanthi C. Bharadwaj, ‘Spoorthi Jaatre’ Co-ordinators Ramadevi Srikanth and Reena Praveen Pal, BAI Mysuru Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, Kalyana Mantapa owner Ashok and others were present.

The ‘Jaatre’ featured nearly 50 stalls belonging to women business entrepreneurs comprising apparels, jewellery, fashion and beauty accessories, home décor, furnishing concepts, pottery, green concepts, gifting ideas, artefacts, food court etc. There was also fun games.