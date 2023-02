Sri Ganapathy Swamiji’s Sahasra Chandra Darshana Shanti Mahotsava begins

February 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Various homas are being performed in 108 homa kundas at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram premises on Nanjangud Road starting from today as part of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji’s Sahasra Chandra Darshana Shanti Mahotsava, organised by Avadhoota Datta Peetham till Feb. 5.

The Mahotsava is also part of the Swamiji’s 80th birthday celebrations and homas are performed seeking good rains and welfare of all, in the presence of Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji.

Earlier today, after Vishnu Sahasranama Pathana at Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple and Narasimha Kalyana, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji was taken in a chariot, accompanied by various folk troupes, from Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple to Nada Mantapa in the Ashram premises. Today, with Daana Sankalp, Kushmanda Homa is being performed three times at the venue.

Other rituals to be held during the 5-day Mahotsava is as follows:

Feb. 2: 7 am – Pavamana Homa; 10 am – Sakala Devata Homa; 12 noon – Yekavara Rudrabhisheka to Sri Ganapathy Swamiji; 3 pm – Rudra Homa; 7 pm – Purnahuti.

Feb. 3: 7 am – Aayushkamesty; 9 am – Ashtadravya Sahita Sahasra Modaka Ganapati Homa; 4 pm – Narayana Homa; 7 pm – Purnahuti.

Feb. 4: 7 am – Pradhana Yaga – Aashishya Homa and Lakshminarayana Homa; 10 am – Purnahuti, Rajya Avekshana Dashadana; 11 am – Mahabhisheka (Swarna and Kanaka Abhisheka) to Sri Ganapathy Swamiji by Sri Bala Swamiji; 4 pm – Punya Vaachana; 6 pm – Guru Puje and Special Message from Sri Ganapathy Swamiji; 8 pm – Purna Chandra Darshana.

Feb. 5: 7 am – Pavamana Homa and Datta Homa. Special Archane to Karya Siddhi Hanuman; 6 pm – Teppotsava to Sri Ganapathy Swamiji.