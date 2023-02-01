K.R. Hospital set to get fresh treatment

February 1, 2023

Rs. 89 crore repair works including K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and other health facilities under MMC&RI to start from Feb. 3

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishna Rajendra Hospital that is popularly known as K.R. Hospital, located in the heart of the city is all set to be infused a new life. The repair works of the hospital better known as Doddaspatre among rural populace for being the biggest health facility built during princely era, will be taken up along with a total of 14 works at an estimated cost of Rs. 89 crore.

The works will be launched on Feb.3 with tender process in this regard already completed. A Bengaluru-based contractor has bagged the bid. The works will be implemented in phases, with precautionary measures to be taken to avoid any damage to the structure, according to MLA L. Nagendra.

Most importantly, the works including that of K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children, Nursing Hostel all on Irwin Road, PKTB Sanatorium on K.R.S. Road and others totalling 14 works will be carried out in compliance with the suggestions of Heritage Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner.

The 1,050-bed K.R. Hospital started in 1927 catering to the people of Mysuru and surrounding districts. However the maintenance of behemoth facility that is, had turned into a big headache leading to its pathetic condition.

The Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) had submitted a proposal in this regard to the Chief Minister through MLA L. Nagendra and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. Accordingly, the proposal was considered and approved in the previous budget by sanctioning required funds, facilitating the tender process recently.

The repair works of K.R. Hospital will be taken up on the lines of Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, another heritage structure located diagonally opposite to K.R. Hospital. The works will be carried out keeping its heritage significance in mind.

The patients in the wards will be shifted elsewhere during the repair works and utmost care will be taken to ensure that the patients are treated without any hiccups. The Burns Ward at K.R. Hospital was also successfully repaired on same lines.

The building of Outpatient Department (OPD) is in a dilapidated state and the iron used in the minaret is rusted.

The roof has collapsed at some places, with seepage reported during rainfall due to stagnation of water on the roof. The windows are about to fall, while the Special Ward nearby is crumbling. The toilets are also in a poor state.

Weeds and shrubs have occupied spaces at some parts of the building, with extensive repair works being the only solution to get rid of all the woes related to K.R. Hospital.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr K.R. Dakshayini said that “The repair works including K.R. Hospital and others will be kick-started soon. Besides, we have reclaimed the space belonging to K.R. Hospital on Dhanvantri Road that had been encroached upon by others, after verifying original documents. The space will be used for the benefit of hospital.”