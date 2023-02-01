Now, Vishnuvardhan Memorial open daily for public
February 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru:  The fans of late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan have a reason to rejoice again as the recently inaugurated memorial at Halalu (Haalaalu) village, opposite Udbur Gate on Mysuru- H.D. Kote Road will be kept open for public daily.

According to a press release from Dr, Vishnuvardhan Pratishtana, Dr. Vishnuvardhan Memorial will be open for public daily from 9 am to 5 pm including on general holidays.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the memorial on Jan. 29 in the presence of Dr. Vishnuvardhan’s wife Bharati Vishnuvardhan, daughter Keerti Vardhan and actor son-in-law Anirudh and other invitees from filmdom and other fields.

The memorial that is aptly built at the cost of Rs. 11 crore, reflects unique features of Vishnuvardhan, especially his trademark Khadga that was worn on his right hand, both in reel and real life. A replica of Khadga, rather big in size is installed at the centre of the pond built in front of the seven- feet tall life-size statue of Vishnuvardhan, at the memorial designed in circular shape resembling the Khadga again.

 The other attractions include a photo gallery that brings to life Vishnuvardhan with his 650 photos depicting both on screen and off screen life, that adorn the wall. The 250-seat Sahasa Simha auditorium is another facility, which is suitable to host film and theatre festivals, giving due priority for the promotion of art and culture.

For now, three acres of the total five acres of land allotted by the Government have been utilised to build the memorial. The remaining two acres will be put to use, suiting the requirements of the memorial in the coming days.

Dr. Vishnuvardhan Pratishtana is the custodian of the memorial, which has Chief Minister as its President, with Bharati Vishnuvardhan, Deputy Commissioner and others also on board.

The actor who had featured in over 220 films, passed away at the age of 59 due to massive cardiac arrest on Dec. 30, 2009.

Searching