Sri Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery opens for public-viewing

October 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery, housed inside Jaganmohan Palace in city, opened for public-viewing this morning.

The renovated and refurbished Art Gallery, which was dedicated to public on July 18 last year, was closed this year following Corona crisis since March 17.

The Gallery will now be open to public from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm everyday except on Monday, which is a weekly holiday. The tickets are priced at Rs. 60 for adults and Rs. 30 for children below 12 years.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of pandemic, wearing of mask has been made mandatory for visitors and thermal screening will be done at the entrance apart from providing hand-sanitiser.

No Audio Guides

Earlier, Audio Guides were provided to take the visitors through various collections housed in the Gallery that has hundreds of artefacts of Wadiyar dynasty.

However, as a safety measure amid COVID-19, the Audio Guides facility is being withdrawn at the Gallery as these Audio Guides, available in Kannada, English and Hindi languages, were meant to change hands of visitors as it was a device given on refundable deposit.

Visitors had to deposit Rs.2,000 or $40 or Euro 40 per device and it was refunded once the device was returned safely.