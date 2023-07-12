Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj’s murder in Belagavi: Jains in Mysuru protest

July 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the ghastly murder of Jain Monk Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram in Belagavi district recently, various Jain organisations took out a silent rally in the city this morning.

Members of Sri Digambar Jain Samaj, Sri Shwetambar Jain Samaj, Shree Jain Terapanth Yuvak Mandal, Sthanakavasi, Mandir Margi and several other organisations staged a silent protest at Gandhi Square in city, before taking out a march from the premises of Adishwar Vatika Apartment on Male Mahadeshwara Road (Mysuru-T. Narasipura Road), by holding placards till the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar.

Acharya Tirth Bhadra Chunchi Maharaj and 108 Sri Pragalbh Muni Maharaj led the silent march. A memorandum addressed to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara was submitted to Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kavita Rajaram.

President of Sri Digambar Jain Samaj Mysuru Sunil Kumar said, “A detailed investigation should be conducted into the murder of Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj and the accused must get rigorous punishment. Such incidents should not recur in the State as Jain community is involved in preaching non-violence to the world. The death of Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj is a great loss to the community and the murder cannot be treated lightly. We have lost a precious jewel of the community as the Seer was also involved in philanthropic activities.”

Sri Digambar Jain Samaj Vice-President B. Bharat Raj, Secretary P.S. Lakshmeesh Raju and Treasurer T. Jalendra Kumar, President of Teertha Kshetra Committee Karnataka Vinod Bakliwal, President of Dakshina Kannada Mattu Karavali Zilla Sanghagala Okkoota Gracian Rodrigues and Secretary Narayan Hegde, President of Bharatiya Jain Milan, Zone-8 Yuvaraj Bhandary and Secretary Ratnaraj took part in rally.