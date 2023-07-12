BJP petitions Governor, demands CBI probe into Jain Monk’s killing

July 12, 2023

Bengaluru: The main Opposition party BJP has upped its ante demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Jain Seer Sri Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi in Chikkodi taluk, in Belagavi district recently.

A section of BJP Legislators staged a protest under the leadership of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of State Legislature here this morning.

They later took out a protest rally to Raj Bhavan where they lodged a complaint with the Governor, against the State Government alleging failure to maintain law and order situation in the State.

Speaking to media persons outside Raj Bhavan, Bommai said: “Two months since Congress Government came to power, a jungle raj has been created in the State. There is no security to common man and women. Even our workers are threatened. The anti-social elements are thriving, with the recent instance of a double-murder where the accused posts about the incident on a social networking site.”

We will continue to protest in and outside the Assembly against this Government, which has even turned down the demand for CBI probe into the incident, added Bommai.

BJP Legislators staged in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru this morning. [Pic. By M.M. Joshi]

Memorandum

In their memorandum to Governor, they explained that “The brutal murder of Jain Seer in Karnataka has brought the spotlight on the State, which recently saw a change of guard after a highly contested election that was held in May.”

In another incident on July 9, a 32-year-old man associated with Yuva Brigade was hacked to death in T. Narasipur of Mysuru district. Venugopal Nayak, a resident of Srirampura Colony, was stabbed to death over a trivial matter during Hanuma Jayanti celebrations on the outskirts of T. Narasipur while in Kalaburagi a Head Constable was mowed down by sand mafia.

The memorandum also mentioned about ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans heard openly in public at Belagavi and a disturbing comment against particular community in Bhatkal and two youths riding a two-wheeler in Hassan with a gun in hand.

Former Ministers and sitting MLAs R. Ashok, Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan, Araga Jnanendra and V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs T. S. Srivatsa, D. Vedavyas Kamath, B.Y. Vijayendra, B. P. Harish, Sharanu Salagar and several others took part in the protest.