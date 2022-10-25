Sri Mahadeshwaraswamy Jatra begins at Kumbarakoppal

October 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Deepavali celebrations, the three-day (Oct. 25 to 27)Kumbarakoppal Sri Mahadeshwaraswamy Jatra, organised under the aegis of Kumbarakoppal Abhyudaya Sangha, began at Kumbarakoppal along KRS Road today in city.

The event formally began this morning with the conduct of rituals at 6 am at Mahadeshwara, Siddappaji and Ganapathi cluster temples and also at Maramma, Basaveshwara and Bannimaramma temples in Kumbarakoppal. After the rituals were completed at 2 pm, all the temples were shut for Suryagrahana (Solar Eclipse).

On Oct. 26, Halaravi and other customary practices will take place. At 8 pm, Halaravi and Baayi Beega Utsav will be taken out from Tippaji Kola in Kumbarakoppal and will traverse through the main lanes of the locality. The procession, which features a host of folk troupes including Puja Kunita, Dollu Kunita and Nadaswara, will culminate at Mahadeshwara Temple late in the night.

On Oct. 27, the rituals will commence as early as 3 am at Mahadeshwara Temple with the performance of Huli Vahanotsava, following which a procession will be taken out through the main lanes of Kumbarakoppal, before returning to the temple at 11 am. Later, Kondotsava will be held, following which ‘Annasantarpane’ will take place at Mahadeshwara Samudaya Bhavan in the locality at 12 noon.

As part of the event, a Mat Kabaddi Tournament — Kumbarakoppal Kabaddi League (KKL) — will be held at Kempegowda Stadium (Hallikatte) from Oct. 25 to 27, which will be formally inaugurated late this evening.

This apart, a Wrestling Tournament will be held on Oct. 27 starting from 11.30 am, in which 30 pairs of wrestlers will take part, according to the Organisers.