Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji had praised PM Modi

January 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji had sung paeans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mysuru in June 2022.

The Swamiji, who had shared the dais with the Prime Minister during the launching of KSS Sanskrit Patashala (Kyathanahalli Sahukar Sidddalingaiah Sanskrit Patashala) of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru and the release of his (Seer’s) books ‘Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras: A Commentary’, ‘Shiva Sutras’ and ‘Narada Bakti Sutras,’ had termed the PM as ‘Loka Hitaishi’ (one who wished good of the world).

“One should be lucky to see the most popular and ‘Loka Hitaishi’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He dedicates his whole time for the development of the country and people. The people not just in India, but also across the globe adore him. It is indeed a blessing that the country got a Prime Minister like him,” said the Swamiji in his eulogy of the PM.

The Swamiji was happy that his three books were released by the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister himself is a Yogi, who though has pockets, is not bothered about filling them. Though the Prime Minister works round the clock, the glint on his face never fades,” added Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji.

Condolences pour in…

Condolences poured in for the death of Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, with PM Narendra Modi, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah, former chief ministers B.S.Yediyurappa, H.D. Kumaraswamy, AICC President M. Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, among several other dignitaries, recalling their association with the Swamiji.