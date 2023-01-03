Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji of Vijayapura passes away

January 3, 2023

Last rites at Jnanayogashram in Vijayapura today evening

Mortal remains to be brought out in procession from Sainik School, Vijayapura to the Swamiji’s Ashram

Several lakhs of devotees from Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Sindagi and surroundings pay their last respects to the Seer

PM Narendra Modi, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, ex-CMs Siddharamaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy, several other dignitaries condole spiritual head’s death

Vijayapura/Mysuru: Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, Seer of Jnanayogashram, Vijayapura, who stayed away from the usual limelight surrounding religious heads, attained heavenly abode yesterday.

The 82-year-old Swamiji, who had touched the lives of people from various walks of life, irrespective of religion, had stopped taking food from a fortnight, gently denying the call to take higher treatment made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several other dignitaries.

It seemed to be the God’s will that, the Swamiji, breathed his last on the day of Vaikunta Ekadashi, believed to be an auspicious day. Most importantly, it is widely believed in Hinduism that ‘one who dies on this day, is freed from the cycle of birth and death and directly reaches Vaikunta’.

The Swamiji, who practiced austere lifestyle, believed in a simple living. He also declined Padma Shri Award announced by the Central Government in 2018.

The Swamiji, who was born in a farmer’s family on October 24, 1941 at Bijjaragi in Vijayapura district, was attracted towards spirituality right from his tender age, which deepened further after he came under the influence of Mallikarjuna Swamiji, one of the Founders of the Jnanayogashram.

According to the official announcement made by Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh yesterday, “Siddeshwara Swamiji breathed his last at 6.02 pm (on Jan. 2). The last rites will be performed with State honour at Jnanayogashram premises today evening (Jan. 3).”

To avoid congregation of a large number of devotees during the funeral and due to paucity of space at the Ashram, the District Administration has also made a fervent appeal to pay the last respects to Swamiji at Sainik School, Vijayapura, where the mortal remains has been kept for viewing from 6 am onwards today. The protocol related to State honour will be followed later this evening.

According to the press release of Vijayapura District Administration, “The mortal remains of the Swamiji will be brought to Ashram premises from Sainik School, in a procession in open jeep later in the evening. The last rites will be performed according to the rituals.”

As per an estimate, not less than 20 lakh devotees from in and around Vijayapura, like Solapur, Kalaburagi, Sindagi, Bagalkot, Jamkhandi and Athani, are expected to turn up to pay their last respects.

More than five lakh devotees had already paid their respects to the Swamiji at the time of going to press. Prasada was distributed to all those who paid their last respects to Swamiji.

Sri Basavalinga Swamiji to perform last rites

Sri Basavalinga Swamiji, President of Jnanayogashram, Vijayapura, will light the funeral pyre of Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji.

Sri Basavalinga Swamiji will be cremating the mortal remains of Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji in keeping with the latter’s Will made earlier.

Accordingly, all the arrangements are being made in the premises of the Ashram, to build a temporary platform to perform the last rites. Besides, adequate seating arrangements have also been made.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Kanneri Swamiji and other religious heads will take part in the last rites.