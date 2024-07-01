‘Will kill you just like Hubballi’s Neha’

July 1, 2024

Youth allegedly threatens girl student in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: A girl student has lodged a complaint against a person from Vijayapura and his friend in Mysuru after the Vijayapura person allegedly threatened the girl student of killing her just like Hubballi’s Neha. Alanahalli Police have registered a case based on the complaint.

It may be noted that Neha, the daughter of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate Mohammad Faiz at BVB College in Hubballi.

According to the complaint lodged in Mysuru, the girl is studying in Mysuru since four to five years and the accused, who befriended her on a social media platform introduced himself as an engineer used to advice her on education related issues. They later exchanged their mobile phone numbers and used to chat through messages.

One day, the accused, who had come to Mysuru, met her at her Paying Guest (PG) accommodation and there too he had advised her about her education and collected details of her family.

In later days, the accused began to frequently harass her and if her mobile phone was busy when he called he used to scold her and question her with whom she was speaking to. He used to threaten her of giving wrong information to her family members. Taking advantage of her fear, the accused, whenever he came to Mysuru, used to meet her and take her to a restaurant, near Mysore Palace, Karanji Lake and other places.

On last March, the accused, who had come to Mysuru, called the girl over the phone and asked her to come out. But when the girl refused to come, the accused, who got angry, informed her that he would come to the PG and create ruckus.

Afraid of the accused creating problems, the girl came out of the PG and the accused, who told her that he wanted to fresh up, took her to a hotel, where he behaved indecently with her. The girl, who somehow managed to flee from the hotel, came back to her PG accommodation in an auto, where she fell sick due to fear.

The accused, who even went to the hospital where she was admitted and getting treated, created problems in the hospital and threatened her that he had the mobile phone numbers of her family members and tell them lies about their relationship.

The complaint further states that the accused wanted to come to her PG on April but the girl begged him against doing so. As he was frequently calling her on her phone and harass her frequently, the girl informed him that she would block his number.

Irked over this, the accused reportedly told the girl that if he did not get her, he would stab her to death just like how student Neha was killed in Hubballi. Unable to bear any more harassment, the girl blocked his number and informed about the harassment to her brother.

The accused, with the help of his friend in Mysuru, asked him to put her on a conference call with him where he again allegedly threatened her with life, the complaint stated.

Alanahalli Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.