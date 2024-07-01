‘Hejjala-Chamarajanagar railway line to be announced in upcoming Union Budget’

July 1, 2024

New Delhi: The proposal to construct new railway line between Hejjala in Bengaluru and Chamarajanagar will be announced in the upcoming Union Budget, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, here recently and added that a letter in this regard had been written to Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, who represents the Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency.

The proposed line will ensure connectivity between Kanapura, Malavalli, Kollegal and Yelandur.

The Union Railway Minister announcing to include the project in the upcoming Budget has realised the dream of people living in the area. It may be also recalled that former MLA Dr. K. Annadani had written a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting to approve that railway line between Hejjala and Chamarajanagar.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had also held discussions with the Union Railway Minister on early implementation of the proposed project as it would benefit people from Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Bengaluru Rural. Following this, Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured to look into the project.