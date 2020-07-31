SSLC exam result by Aug. 8, says Minister Suresh Kumar

July 31, 2020

Kollegal: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said here that the results of SSLC exam (2019-20) will be announced by Aug. 8.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Suresh Kumar said that preparations are underway for the announcement of results. Asserting that schools do not re-open in August, the Minister said that the Government will take necessary measures under ‘Vidyadhama’ scheme for imparting education to children during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Pointing out that in the past, there were 240 academic days in a year, he said that due to COVID crisis, the academic days this year may get curtailed to 140 days and the Government will go for scientific downsizing of the curriculum after a careful review.