SSLC exam result by Aug. 8, says Minister Suresh Kumar
News

SSLC exam result by Aug. 8, says Minister Suresh Kumar

July 31, 2020

Kollegal: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said here that the results of SSLC exam (2019-20) will be announced by Aug. 8.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Suresh Kumar said that preparations are underway for the announcement of results. Asserting that  schools do not re-open in August, the Minister said that the Government will take necessary measures under ‘Vidyadhama’ scheme for imparting education to children during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Pointing out that in the past, there were 240 academic days in a year, he said that due to COVID crisis, the academic days this year may get curtailed to 140 days and the Government will go for scientific downsizing of the curriculum after a careful review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching