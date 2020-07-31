Mysuru reports 430 COVID positive cases and 9 deaths in a single day on July 30

July 31, 2020

Mandya sees 87 new COVID cases, Kodagu reports 24 and Chamarajanagar reports 32 new positive cases

Mysore/Mysuru: In a steep spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, Mysuru district reported 430 new Coronavirus infections yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,013, according to media bulletin.

The increase in numbers has been attributed to rapid testing. With 430 cases in a single day, Mysuru has stood second in the State yesterday, the first being Bengaluru Urban with 2,233 positives. As many as 1,215 patients have been discharged so far including 70 yesterday and with nine COVID related deaths reported yesterday, the total deaths so far is 137. There are a total of 2,661 active cases being treated at the designated COVID-19 Hospitals, private hospitals and COVID Care facilities in the district.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State bulletin received yesterday.

Mandya

The district reported 87 new COVID cases bringing the total positive cases to 1,500. A total of 914 patients have been discharged including 50 yesterday and the total active cases in the district are 576. Ten COVID related deaths have been reported so far in the district.

Kodagu

Twenty-four new positive cases were reported yesterday and the total positive cases are 386. As many as 266 patients have been discharged so far and the total COVID related deaths in the district is six. There are 114 active cases in the district.

Chamarajanagar

With 32 new COVID positive cases reported yesterday, the district now has a total of 625 positive cases.

30 patients were discharged yesterday and the total patients discharged so far is 364. A total of six deaths have been reported so far and there are 255 active cases in the district.