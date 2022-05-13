SSLC exam results on May 19
News

SSLC exam results on May 19

May 13, 2022

Madikeri (Kodagu): It is now official. The results of the SSLC exams (2021-22) of State Board will be announced on May 19. Announcing this at Madikeri in a tweet this morning, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, putting an end to all speculations on the date, said that the  SSLC exam results (2021-22) will be announced on May 19.

The Karnataka Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB), which had conducted the SSLC exam across the State from Mar. 28 to Apr.11, 2022, will declare the results on that day on its official websites:  karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

