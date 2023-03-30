SSLC exams from tomorrow

March 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Karnataka SSLC Board exams scheduled to commence from tomorrow (Mar. 31), the Department of Public Instruction is all set for the smooth conduct of the exams.

This morning, teachers and Education Department staff were seen pasting the Registration Numbers on the tables in Exam Halls.

The exam, conducted by KSEEB (Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board), will be held from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm on all the days with the first exam tomorrow being First Language paper. The exam will conclude on Apr. 15, with Social Science Paper. The exam is of ‘Pen-and-Paper’ mode and all students have to compulsorily carry their admit card to the exam centres. Use of any electronic devices such as calculators and mobile phones is totally banned and all students will be thoroughly screened for any electronic gadgets before being allowed to their Exam Hall.

The City Police have enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius around all the exam centres. Police personnel will be deployed at the centres during the exam.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs told Star of Mysore that there are 148 centres in the district, including 143 for fresh students and 5 for repeaters. Pointing out that there are 45 centres in Mysuru city alone, he said that a total of 37,475 students are appearing for the exams in the district (36,178 freshers and 1,297 repeaters). The students can travel free of cost in KSRTC buses to their exam centres upon production of their admit card, he said adding that two Flying Squads in the city and one each in every taluk have been formed to oversee the conduct of the exam.