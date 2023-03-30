Poll Code vigil intensified

March 30, 2023

Revenue, Forest, Excise officials assist Police at check-posts

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Police intensified their drive against Poll Code violations across the city and district soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for Karnataka Assembly Election-2023, officials and staff of Forest, Revenue and Excise Departments have joined the drive to ensure strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in accordance with the ECI directives.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told Star of Mysore this morning that checking of vehicles on all roads leading to and from the city have been intensified since yesterday, soon after the Code of Conduct came into force.

“A total of 26 check-posts have been set up in the city and outskirts including the one on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, near Sunanda Agarbathi factory on KRS Main Road, near Lingadevarakoppal on Hunsur Road, at the Ring Road Junctions on Bogadi Road, Nanjangud Road and H.D. Kote Road, T. Narasipur Road, near Koorgalli on KRS Road that shoots off from Hunsur Road at Hootagalli, Bannur Road and Mahadevapura Road Junction,” he said.

“Till yesterday, only the Civil and Traffic Police were part of the checking drive. But from today, the staff of Forest, Revenue and Excise Departments too have joined the Police in keeping vigil against poll code violators. The vehicle checking is being carried out 24×7 on all days with no break,” he said adding that Flying Squads have been formed to oversee the checking drives and enforcement of other poll-related restrictions.

Maintaining that all vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked for carrying of cash beyond the permitted Rs. 50,000, unauthorised or clandestine transportation of weapons, jewellery, gift articles, home appliances etc., the Police Commissioner said that the vehicles are also being screened thoroughly for carrying of any banned substances such as drugs, narcotics etc.

Unaccounted cash of more than Rs. 50,000 will be seized and will be released only after production of supporting documents regarding cash transactions, the Police Commissioner added.

Continuing, he said that the Police are keeping a constant vigil on the movements and activities of anti-social and rowdy elements. Also, any persons found moving about suspiciously or carrying weapons anywhere are being detained and questioned, he said.

Following the announcement of the poll schedule yesterday, the Election Commission subsequently held a video conference with top Police officials of the State and issued guidelines on strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for ensuring free and fair polls.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth too took part in the video conference at his Office in Nazarbad. Following this, the Police Commissioner held a meeting with Police officials of the city yesterday evening.