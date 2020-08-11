SSLC results: Three students emerge district toppers with 623

August 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Three students have emerged district toppers by scoring 623 out of 625 marks in the SSLC exams, results of which were announced yesterday.

Gaurav Chandan of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, C. Manu of Vijaya Vittala School and N.R. Preksha of Rotary Ideal Jawa School are the three who have topped the district with 623 marks.

Gaurav Chandan, son of industrialist from Bengaluru T.N. Chandan and Ajanta Chandan, has secured 124/125 in Sanskrit, 99/100 in English and 100/100 in Kannada, Mathematics, Science and Social Science; C. Manu, son of City Crime Branch (CCB) Police Head Constable C. Chikkanna and M. Bhagya, residents of Srirampura, has secured 125 in Sanskrit, 100 in English, Kannada and Social Science and 99 in Mathematics and Science; N.R. Preksha, daughter of advocate Ravichandre Gowda and Roopa, residents of Kuvempunagar, has scored 125 in Sanskrit, 99 in English and Science, 100 in Kannada, Mathematics and Social Science.

Two students from the district — M.N. Vihan and S. Vivek of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala — became second toppers in the district with 622/625 and four students — S. Sanjeev Holla of Vijaya Vittala School, Anagha Acharya of Marimallappa High School, M. Ashwini of Sri Taralabalu High School and B. Sriman Reddy of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala — took third place in the district by securing 621/625.