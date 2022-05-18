SSLC results tomorrow
May 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh will announce the SSLC exam results (2021-22) at a press conference in Bengaluru at 11 am tomorrow (May 19).

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said following Minister’s official announcement, results will  be declared in Department’s websites: karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in at about 12.30 pm.

Results will be published on school notice boards in the evening or next day. Results will also be uploaded to the registered mobile number of students, Urs added.

Maintaining that the Department has made all necessary preparations for the announcement of result, he said that 38,138 students from 674 High Schools of the district had registered for the exam this year that was held  at 149 Centres of the district from Mar. 28 to Apr. 11, 2022. Noting that Mysuru district is expected to perform better than the previous years, the DDPI hoped that the District would be among the top ranked districts.

