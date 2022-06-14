St. Antony’s Feast held in a grand manner at Dornahalli
News

St. Antony’s Feast held in a grand manner at Dornahalli

June 14, 2022

K.R. Nagar: The Annual Feast of St. Anthony’s Basilica at Dornahalli in K.R. Nagar, Mysuru district, which was not held since two years following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, was held in a grand manner yesterday  at Dornahalli.

Lakhs of people from across the country and from abroad, irrespective of caste and creed, gathered in large numbers to honour the Saint at the Annual Fest, popularly known as Dornahalli Jatra. The devotees expressed gratitude for the favours bestowed on them and fulfilled their vow to the Saint.

The Feast commenced at 10 am with Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William and Ooty Bishop Most Rev. Dr. Amalraj conducting special prayers. They also addressed the gathering. At 7 pm, the statue of St. Antony was taken in a procession in a decorated chariot on the main streets of Doranahalli during which the devotees threw salt and pepper on the chariot as offerings and sought the blessings of the Saint.

The celebration was led by St. Antony’s Shrine Parish Priest Rev. Fr. N.T. Joseph and Administrative Officer Rev. Fr. Isaac Rathnakar. Lalandevanahalli Gram Panchayat President Jayamma Siddappa, Members Balaji Ganesh, Chowrappa and M. Sunil, former Member Hosahalli Puttaraju, leaders Shankar and others took part in the Feast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching