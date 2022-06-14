St. Antony’s Feast held in a grand manner at Dornahalli

June 14, 2022

K.R. Nagar: The Annual Feast of St. Anthony’s Basilica at Dornahalli in K.R. Nagar, Mysuru district, which was not held since two years following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, was held in a grand manner yesterday at Dornahalli.

Lakhs of people from across the country and from abroad, irrespective of caste and creed, gathered in large numbers to honour the Saint at the Annual Fest, popularly known as Dornahalli Jatra. The devotees expressed gratitude for the favours bestowed on them and fulfilled their vow to the Saint.

The Feast commenced at 10 am with Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William and Ooty Bishop Most Rev. Dr. Amalraj conducting special prayers. They also addressed the gathering. At 7 pm, the statue of St. Antony was taken in a procession in a decorated chariot on the main streets of Doranahalli during which the devotees threw salt and pepper on the chariot as offerings and sought the blessings of the Saint.

The celebration was led by St. Antony’s Shrine Parish Priest Rev. Fr. N.T. Joseph and Administrative Officer Rev. Fr. Isaac Rathnakar. Lalandevanahalli Gram Panchayat President Jayamma Siddappa, Members Balaji Ganesh, Chowrappa and M. Sunil, former Member Hosahalli Puttaraju, leaders Shankar and others took part in the Feast.