Staging of Girish Karnad’s play Tughlaq by Rangavalli
May 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangavalli, a city-based amateur theatre group, will be staging Girish Karnad’s Jnanpith award-winning play ‘Tughlaq’ at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira here on May 28 and 29 at 6.30 pm.

Onstage: Manjunatha Shastry, Raviprasad, Murali Gundanna, Rashmi Narayan, Hariprasad, Raghu Boodnoor, Manju V.  Narasapura, Vijay, Pranav, Raghu, Shivamurthy, R. Manju, Gururaj, Bhargavi, Adarsha, Naveen, Prajwal, Rakshith, N. Hoysala, Dhanush, Gowtham and Sanjay.

Backstage: Lights – Krishnakumar Narnakaje, Costumes – B.M. Ramachandra, Music – Udith Haritas, Set Design, Property & Makeup – Manju Kachakki, Assistant Director – Hariprasad, Stage Manager – Manju Shastry and Production Executive – B. Rajesh.

For details and tickets, contact Mob: 99162-12451 or 99646-56482.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Staging of Girish Karnad’s play Tughlaq by Rangavalli”

  1. Informed says:
    May 27, 2022 at 7:52 am

    All hindu actors and any hindu involved in this are shameless people with no self respect. Better to beg in street than this. Girish Karnads version is very soft on tughlaq a bigot and madman whitewashing his tyranny in South india

