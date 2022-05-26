Staging of Girish Karnad’s play Tughlaq by Rangavalli

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangavalli, a city-based amateur theatre group, will be staging Girish Karnad’s Jnanpith award-winning play ‘Tughlaq’ at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira here on May 28 and 29 at 6.30 pm.
Onstage: Manjunatha Shastry, Raviprasad, Murali Gundanna, Rashmi Narayan, Hariprasad, Raghu Boodnoor, Manju V. Narasapura, Vijay, Pranav, Raghu, Shivamurthy, R. Manju, Gururaj, Bhargavi, Adarsha, Naveen, Prajwal, Rakshith, N. Hoysala, Dhanush, Gowtham and Sanjay.
Backstage: Lights – Krishnakumar Narnakaje, Costumes – B.M. Ramachandra, Music – Udith Haritas, Set Design, Property & Makeup – Manju Kachakki, Assistant Director – Hariprasad, Stage Manager – Manju Shastry and Production Executive – B. Rajesh.
For details and tickets, contact Mob: 99162-12451 or 99646-56482.
