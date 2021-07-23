Stamp out rowdyism: City Top Cop directs Staff

July 23, 2021

Weekly Parade held at CAR Grounds

Weekly Parade held after six months due to COVID

Dog Squad, CAR personnel and Traffic Police participate

1,000 Cops take part in Parade held for over 45 minutes

Mysore/Mysuru: “Crush rowdyism in your jurisdiction immediately.” This was the strong message given by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta to his staff members this morning.

He was addressing the Weekly Parade at City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds at the foot of Chamundi Hill which was held after a long gap due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of late, budding anti-social elements are creating nuisance in various Police Station limits. Rowdyism must be crushed. You curb their activities without any mercy. I don’t want any illegal activity to take place in your Police Station limits,” the City Top Cop issued directions to his personnel without mincing words.

Pats personnel

Dr. Chandragupta complimented the Cops for their role during Corona crisis since March 2020 and said that they exhibited utmost commitment towards their duty without fearing for their lives. Unfortunately, the Department lost some of its colleagues due to COVID.

“The Cops arranged for the distribution of food kits and shelter for the displaced people during lockdown. Their selfless service will be remembered forever,” he said.

The citizens have also praised the Police personnel for their active role during the lockdown imposed by both State and Union Governments separately, he added.

Get back to your routine

The Police Commissioner said since the COVID situation was slowly limping back to normal, they must get back to their routine such as prevention and detection of crime, strict enforcement of traffic rules, maintenance of law and order and peace in society.

“Arrange for citizens’ meeting in their respective Police Station limits to get feedback from the people that will help in controlling crime,” he said. Of late, some small-time anti-social elements are trying to create nuisance in society and such elements must be identified and dealt with an iron hand, he noted.

He also advised Police to intensify day and night beat to prevent crime and work efficiently as their good deeds will bring good name to both Government and the Department. The State Government has announced a lot of welfare schemes for Police personnel and their families, he said and called upon them to give attention to their health and be fit by doing exercise and meditation daily as it will keep them fit both mentally and physically.

Dr. Chandragupta said computer training will be offered to the Police personnel soon to work online. “They must make use of it to hone their skills and must meet their superiors and bring to their notice in case they have any problems,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Pradeep Gunti, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, ACPs Poornachandra Tejaswi, Shashidhar and M. Shivashankar, all Police Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and others participated in the parade. In all, over 1,000 Police personnel took part in today’s parade.