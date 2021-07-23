120 students write CLAT-2021 examination for first time in city
News

120 students write CLAT-2021 examination for first time in city

July 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 120 students from six districts of Mysuru Division are writing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) – 2021 to seek admission into Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate courses offered by Consortium of National Law Universities, at Maharaja’s College in city.

The examination was held between 2 pm and 4 pm. This is for the first time that the entrance examination is being held in Mysuru, which otherwise would have been held in Bengaluru. But, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entrance examination was held in Mysuru for the students of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagalur districts.

COVID precautionary steps such as screening of body temperature and oxygen level of each candidate were done at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Safety precautions such as compulsory wearing of face mask and maintaining of social distance were in place. Five rooms were selected for this examination.

A girl student with a fractured leg is also writing the exam. She reached the examination centre in an ambulance from where she entered the examination hall in a wheelchair.

CLAT is a National-level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching