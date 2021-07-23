120 students write CLAT-2021 examination for first time in city

July 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 120 students from six districts of Mysuru Division are writing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) – 2021 to seek admission into Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate courses offered by Consortium of National Law Universities, at Maharaja’s College in city.

The examination was held between 2 pm and 4 pm. This is for the first time that the entrance examination is being held in Mysuru, which otherwise would have been held in Bengaluru. But, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entrance examination was held in Mysuru for the students of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagalur districts.

COVID precautionary steps such as screening of body temperature and oxygen level of each candidate were done at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Safety precautions such as compulsory wearing of face mask and maintaining of social distance were in place. Five rooms were selected for this examination.

A girl student with a fractured leg is also writing the exam. She reached the examination centre in an ambulance from where she entered the examination hall in a wheelchair.

CLAT is a National-level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.