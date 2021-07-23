Green Office: Brindavan Gardens their workspace

July 23, 2021

Far from being mundane, couple’s profession is exciting, adventurous

Mysore/Mysuru: There are a lot of upsides to Working From Home (WFH) — that too in gardens — as the weather and wind lure one to work amidst lush green surroundings instead of keying-in words on a computer in cramped spaces within the confines of homes and amidst household noises.

COVID has forced professionals to replace commuting with communing with nature and this couple from Bengaluru has made the most of WFH. Their way of working: Carry laptops, go on a trip and work at tourist spots, amidst nature. This way, they make their work exciting, adventurous and also enthusiastic, far from being mundane.

In a way, their work is away from home or office. Meet Moazzam Hussain and Shiba Fathima, techies working for different IT companies in Bengaluru. They are enjoying WFH at Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya.

The couple hires a cab every morning from their hotel in Mysuru city to Brindavan Gardens where they make themselves comfortable on the stone benches with the massive Dam in the background, open their laptops, connect to mobile internet hotspots and start working. This has become a routine for Hussain and Fathima since last week.

“Working amidst greenery and beautiful landscapes keeps the mind fresh and calm. Also, the environment at the Garden is pleasant and the Dam’s beauty is a feast for the eyes. I got this idea from a colleague who had posted a picture on social media of him working from Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat,” said Moazzam Hussain.

“This working style has also relieved me from the migraine problem which used to bother me after work hours. The beautiful garden and greenery around has made us enjoy our work,” he added.

Shiba Fathima said that she too is enjoying her work at Brindavan Gardens. “It is difficult to work from home sitting within the confines of four walls as it doesn’t make you cheerful. Working from a place like this gives a different experience,” she added. After completing their work, they hire a cab from KRS back to their hotel.

While Hussain hails from Bihar, Fathima is a native of Uttar Pradesh. Both are working for the IT sector in Bengaluru. They are planning to visit a new destination next week.

Tourist footfall up

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in tourists visiting KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens post lockdown, especially techies working in IT sectors. Many techies are seen working online from Brindavan Gardens.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Chief Engineer Shankaregowda said, “It’s a good sign for Mysuru as tourists visiting the city have increased after lockdown. Usually, tourists from neighbouring States Kerala and Tamil Nadu visit more in numbers. But due to the pandemic, tourists from other States are rarely seen at KRS and Brindavan Gardens. But people from across the State are visiting in large numbers. This is an indication that tourism is slowly picking up.”

The entry fee for KRS is Rs. 50 per head for adults and Rs. 10 for children (3 to 6 years). Brindavan Gardens is open for tourists and visitors from 8 am to 8 pm (Monday to Friday) and 8 am to 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.