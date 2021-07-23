Pandemic shadow on second Ashada Friday
Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID-19 crisis continued to cast its shadow on the second Ashada Friday too, with the District Administration banning entry of devotees either by road or through steps to Chamundi Hill.

In normal times, devotees from the city and across the State, used to throng the temple throughout the day in thousands on Ashada Fridays to offer special prayers to the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari. But since last year, the District Administration has banned entry of devotees as a safety measure.

However, customary and traditional rituals were performed to the deity, with the performance of Mahanyasapoorvaka Rudra-bhisheka as early as 4 am, by a team of priests led by Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dikshit. This was followed by other till 7.05 am.  The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was decorated with Parvathi Alankara. Rituals were performed in the temple with only local Hill residents allowed to take part by adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. The temple was shut at 9 am.

It will be opened again at 7.30 pm for customary rituals associated with Ashada Friday and shut for the day after the rituals at 8.15 pm.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas  and Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy, who are allowed as per protocol, had darshan of the Goddess today.

