Standard of present Universities has slumped to ridiculously low levels: MP

News

March 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad has expressed his anguish about the state of affairs in the present Universities of the country and said that the standard of Universities has slumped to ridiculously low levels.” There is no University in the country which can compete at the international level,” bemoaned the Chamarajanagar MP.

He was speaking at the ‘SarthakaSadhakarigeBilkodige’ function jointly organised by VishwamanavaMysuru University Employees Forum and Felicitation Committee and Research Students to felicitate Maharaja College Principal B.N. Yashodha and Administrative Officer Dr. G.H. Nagaraj at Maharaja College Centenary Hall  here recently.

“Misuse of administrative powers in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff are on the rise. Lack of resources has resulted in the termination of appointed employees in Dr.GangubaiHangal Music and Performing Arts University. There is hardly any University in the country which can compete at the international level. All these have forced the Government to bring certain changes so that our Universities can compete with world class Universities,” the MP said.

“Mysore University became the first University to be set up in the State, thanks to NalwadiKrishnaraja Wadiyar. It is a very prestigious educational institution and I am also a student of this University. But can the University boast of the same standards for which it was so famous, now?” Sreenivasa Prasad questioned and added that  the same question is at the forefront with regard to other Universities.

Stating that the Government is giving priority to higher education and wants Universities to become centres of studies and research, the MP said that with this intention the Government has decided to set up Universities in every district, as a norm.

“The Government is about to start 7 new Universities in the State. When we studied, the University had proper systems in place and rules and regulations were followed religiously. But now, we have a system where it is difficult to know what discussions are taking place in Syndicate meetings,” he regretted and cautioned research students against crossing the limits while staging protest and agitations and advised them not tounnecessarily interfere in the administration process.

MP to write a book about his long political journey

“I am writing a book titled ‘Nenapugalu’ about my long political journey of five decades. In about an year and four months, my tenure as MP will end and it coincides with my 50 years in politics. I have continuously participated in programmes organised by youths and students in this long journey and visited every University in the State. My student life, the protests and agitations in which I had participated excites me even today. I entered politics soon after graduation and obtained my post-graduation degree later. I had the opportunity to study as a research student but couldn’t use it. Through decentralisation of power, various levels of people’s representatives have specific responsibilities. But still, we don’t know the scope of work of people’s representatives. I used to read the editorials of newspapers along with news items. But now I can’t because of various pressures,” he concluded.

