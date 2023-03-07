Women Congress workers protest hike in cylinder prices

March 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Women Congress workers staged a massive protest against the recent rise in price of domestic LPG cylinder, at Gandhi Square in the city yesterday.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, President of Karnataka Pradesha Mahila Congress, led the protest, where the women Congress workers struck the empty LPG cylinders with a big spoon, venting their anguish against the Government. They demanded that the cylinder price be slashed at the earliest.

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath said, “Ever since BJP Government came to power, there has been a constant rise in diesel and petrol rates. The price of cylinder has been increased from Rs. 410 to Rs. 1,200. It seems the BJP Government is for swindling the money of the poor. You should show strength by reducing the prices of LPG cylinders. The BJP leaders who gave a call to get rid of Siddharamaiah, have however kept mum over inflation.”

Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, who came down heavily on BJP Mahila Morcha, asked “Don’t you cook at home, why aren’t you talking about price rise? BJP leaders, who have no concerns for common man, are indulging in commission racket.

The protesters, who carried empty LPG Cylinders during the protest, warned of intensifying the demonstration, if the prices of LPG cylinders aren’t revoked.

City Women’s Congress President Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Dist. Women’s Congress President Latha Siddashetty, Vice-President of Karnataka Pradesha Mahila Congress Pushpavalli, leaders Chandrakala, Radhamani, Latha Mohan, Bhavya, Nagarathna, Hema Singh, Manjula and Kamala and others took part in the protest.