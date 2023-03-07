Step up border vigil to stop flow of cash, liquor, freebies

March 7, 2023

Mysuru DC holds meeting with Wayanad DC, officials on strict enforcement of model code of conduct

Mysore/Mysuru: Asking Mysuru District Officers to step up surveillance in border areas, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has sought inter-State cooperation from Income Tax, Excise and Police authorities in Kerala, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The DC held a virtual meeting yesterday from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office with officials from the border district of Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala in connection with the strict enforcement of model code of conduct that comes into effect once the election dates are announced.

The meeting was held regarding setting up of check-posts to prevent flow of cash, liquor and other materials from there to Karnataka. Officers were directed to coordinate with each other to ensure strict vigil.

The DC asked his staff to put up additional barriers and deploy surveillance teams at the borders to check the movement of anti-social elements, illegal cash and liquor to the poll-bound Mysuru and ensure the compliance of Election Commission of India directives.

Dr. Rajendra sought the cooperation and support of Wayanad District Officials towards the steps taken by the Mysuru District Administration for the strict compliance of poll code towards conducting the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Mysuru shares its border with Kerala and we have identified check-posts on the border. We have also appointed Nodal Officers to the check-posts. Vehicles entering Karnataka from Kerala and those proceeding towards Kerala from Mysuru will be under watch,” the DC said. He added that the appointment of Nodal Officers in Wayanad would be beneficial to enforce the model code of conduct.

As per the direction of the Election Commission of India, pre-poll seizures have to be made and accounted for in case cash and goods are transported through the borders. Extra vigil has to be enforced immediately now even before the election dates are announced.

Police surveillance squads and the Income Tax Department have to keep a watch on cash movement and freebies for voters.

Asking the officers to maintain the check-posts 24×7, Dr. Rajendra asked the Nodal Officers from Mysuru to coordinate with the officials in the border district. The names and other details of the officers appointed in the border district have to be shared with the Mysuru District Administration, the Police and the Excise officials for coordination, the DC explained.

While seeking all support and cooperation for conducting the elections peacefully, the DC said stringent steps have to be taken in case of violation of model code of conduct. The officers deployed at the check-posts have to function carefully and responsibly, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram, Additional SP Nandini, Deputy Commissioner of Wayanad, Officers from Police, Excise, Revenue and Forest from Mysuru and Wayanad districts were present at the meeting.