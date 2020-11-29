Standoff between MLAs-DC will be solved in two days: Minister Somashekar

November 29, 2020

Bengaluru: Co-operation and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar has promised to resolve the standoff between MLAs and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri in two days.

“It has happened because of communication gap among them. I will resolve it within one or two days. For this purpose, I am going to Mysuru where I will have a face-to-face meeting with Legislators and the DC”, he told reporters here yesterday.

The Minister said he too had participated in a four hour-long KDP meeting in Mysuru last week in which Hunsur Congress MLA H.P. Manjunath complained that the DC was not replying to his letters. However, DC Rohini replied that she has not received any letter from the MLA. “I have also seen the statement of K.R. Nagar MLA S R Ramesh against the DC. I will resolve everything in the interest of development of District.”

Meanwhile, another Mysuru MLA, Tanveer Sait has accused the DC of developing a habit of going against the State Government during her previous postings.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said Rohini has the habit of questioning the Government and she had moved Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) questioning her transfer. No elected representative will discuss personal things in meetings and they talk only problems of people. The DC cannot write letter to the MLA just because she has power to it, he added.