STAR THIS WEEK: Talented Cricketer: J. Suchith

Cricket has always been a very popular game in the country. Many youngsters have taken up cricket as their career. Mysuru also has its share of producing talented cricketers who have gone on to represent the country. On these lines is all-rounder J. Suchith, who has been representing the State in the higher-level by making his debut in Ranji Trophy for Karnataka against Assam at Guwahati in 2015, has since then been a consistent performer. He will be leading the ‘Mysuru Warriors’ team in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) – 2018 which, after the first leg at Bengaluru, has shifted to Hubballi. He is our ‘Star This Week.’

Mysuru lad, Suchith has also represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017. He is part of the current Karnataka team in both the formats. Sujith emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the KPL 2016-17, representing Mysuru Warriors team.

Suchith has played for Karnataka in the one-dayers and has represented the State in the U-16, U-19, U-22 levels and has been performing well in the domestic circuit.

Suchith had a good outing for Karnataka in the three-day game against Bangladesh ‘A’ at Mysuru in 2016. He was also part of the triumphant Karnataka Ranji, Irani Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2015.

Suchith learnt his cricket and played for the Mysore Gymkhana in our city. He has represented Mysuru Zone in different age category tournaments in the Inter-Zonal level and has performed well.